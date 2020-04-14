'Doc Antle' from Netflix's Tiger King owns property in Sevier County

Sevier County property records show that 'Doc Antle' from the Netflix documentary Tiger King owns property in Sevier County.

According to records, Dr. Bhagavan Antle owns two parcels located at 3539 Bryan Road.

A satellite view of the location shows the property contains mostly trees, but also a mobile home, a small storage building, a deck, and a swimming pool.

Sevier County officials said the property has been inactive for several years.

