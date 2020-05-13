Tenn. doctor says kids should wear face masks but infants should not

A Tennessee doctor says, as the state reopens, kids should wear masks, but infants should not due to suffocation and choking hazards.

“For average kids absolutely they should wear masks, but the CDC has come out with recommendations where they recommend children less than 2 years of age should not be wearing masks," Dr. Joseph Gigante told Nashville affiliate WTVF.

Dr. Gigante is a professor of pediatrics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. He said while it's good that masks are being sewn so children can wear masks, having one on a baby could potentially suffocate them.

“Depending on the size of the mask, it’s a potential choking hazard as well, so for those reasons the recommendation is to not use masks on infants less than 2 years of age,” Dr. Gigante said.

While it's recommended that babies don't wear masks, WTVF reported there are alternatives.

“If you have a stroller you can potentially put a little blanket or a little covering over the stroller, or if you have one of these strollers with a top, put the top down and that will hopefully protect any kind of air droplets or virus if it was in the environment from coming down and contact with your infant’s face,” Dr. Gigante said.

The doctor added that guardians should make sure that the masks their kids are wearing are good fits.

