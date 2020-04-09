Doctor shows COVID-19 deaths compared to top 15 causes of death

Dr. Maria Danilychev, M.D. created a chart that shows the number of coronavirus deaths related to that of the top 15 causes of death in the US.

The chart shows the bars move up over the last couple of months and ends with COVID-19 being the number one killer in the US right now since its arrival.

"She said it was "based on the available data from official government sources, scientific publications, individual reports, and expert opinions," said Danilychev.

The chart is based on data from the US government and is meant to give a visual of what it looks like in terms of growth.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.