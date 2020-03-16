Doctor visit by phone

Health professionals are asking you to call an on-line doctor if you are feeling sick. This can help ease the wait time at offices especially if you are contagious.

This is what it is like to go through the process for someone who used insurance. Thanks to a WVLT viewer for sharing.

You get connected to a teledoctor company and answer a few questions online about your symptoms. In this case, the patient had a sore throat and was asked to take a picture and upload it to their profile.

The online portal messaging was that they were experiencing longer than normal wait times. In this case the entire wait time was 3 and a half hours. During that time there were additional phone calls saying they are experiencing a higher volumes of callers. Next there was a text with the name of the physician and that they would get a call in 5 minutes.

The doctor called, asked for location, travel history, symptoms, and how long the patient had the symptoms. The total cost was $55 not including prescriptions. The diagnosis was a sinus infection but according to our patient, it was a pretty simple process without leaving the house.