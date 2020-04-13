Doctor warns against delaying emergency room trip due to COVID-19

A Tennessee emergency room doctor is concerned patients are waiting to go to the emergency room for life-threatening medical issues in an attempt to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Dr. Marshall Hall, an emergency physician and medical director at TriStar Skyline Medical Center said his physicians have seen an uptick of patients who are delaying their emergency room visit 3 to 5 days.

Hall said the wait could be detrimental for heart attack and stroke patients.

“A couple of them gave me three or four cases just off the top of their head in the last couple days, where people had a fall or injury, they had chest pain, and they delayed coming in,” Dr. Hall told WTVF, “And when you delay coming in, it delays the diagnosis, and a lot of our treatments are time sensitive especially when it comes to cardiac problems or stroke problems.”

Hall said he understands people are scared of getting COVID-19, but each patient is screened for temperature and symptoms before entering the hospital to ensure their safety.

No visitors are allowed unless exceptions are made during a life-threatening situation. In addition, Dr. Hall said suspected COVID-19 patients are treated on a different floor.

For minor illnesses, patients are encouraged to contact local urgent care centers or their doctor. Many doctors are allowing patients with minor illnesses to schedule virtual appointments.

