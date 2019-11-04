Gatlinburg native dies in Kentucky plane crash

Authorities in Kentucky say the pilot of a small plane has died in a crash not far from a regional airport.

News outlets report Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray confirmed a plane downed near the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah on Thursday night.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says the plane crashed into a wooded area. He confirmed to WPSD the pilot who died was the only person on board. On Friday, Carter identified the pilot as 49-year-old Dr. Clint Hill of Paducah.

Airport Manager Dennis Rouleau told WPSD the plane was a single-engine aircraft. Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant says it was on final approach to the airport when it crashed about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate.

According to Dr. Hill's bio on the Orthopedic Institute's website, he grew up in Gatlinburg and graduated from the University of Tennessee.

"Dr. Hill is a native of East Tennessee, growing up in the Gatlinburg area and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After completing his undergraduate work at UT, he attended East Tennessee State University for medical school. From there Dr. Hill completed a five year orthopaedic surgery residency in Jackson, Mississippi at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Upon completion of his residency, Dr. Hill completed a long term fellowship in spinal surgery under the direction of Dr. Robert McGuire, M.D. Dr. Hill then moved to the Johnson City, TN area for two years where he practiced and treated a wide variety of spinal problems and traumatic injuries. Dr. Hill and his family relocated to Paducah to help establish The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky."

