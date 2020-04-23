Doctors: 'Don't be afraid to go to the emergency room'

Doctors are sending a message to anyone who is having serious health issues: Don't be afraid to go to the emergency room.

MGN Image

One doctor at Covenant Health told WVLT News that some folks have been putting off life-threatening problems, waiting out their pain, and avoiding the ER due to fear of coronavirus exposure. However, he warns failing to address some health concerns could cause more problems for patients in the future.

"If care is delayed, the outcomes aren't as good," said Dr. Peter Kah. "Sometimes we can't do much more, whereas if they came in early we could take care of that quickly. The message there being: If you're having real problems we do want to see you. And putting those problems off can result in you doing much worse down the road.

Some issues that should not be ignored and likely warrant an emergency room visit include:

- Intense pain

- Shortness of breath

- Stomach pain

- Stroke symptoms

Any of the issues on the list above should never be ignored, doctors say.

