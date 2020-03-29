Doctors ask every Tennessee mayor to order shelter-in-place

Tennessee doctors have taken a different approach after Governor Bill Lee made the decision not to order a shelter-in-place for the state of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Medical Association said it is pushing local and county mayors to do what the governor won't do.

In a letter, the state medical association said, "In the absence of a statewide order at this point, your local orders can help protect our population and save lives."

TMA urged mayors who don't have the authority to order a shelter-in-place to ask Gov. Lee to give them the authority,

"Even the smallest counties in Tennessee will likely see significant numbers in the near future because each infected person is currently estimated to be infecting more than three other people in Tennessee," the TMA letter said.

The letter suggests mayors do what they can to slow the spread of the virus to prevent excessive deaths and disability.

