Doctor pleads for Governor Lee to issue stay at home order in Tenn.

Doctors across Tennessee are pleading with Gov. Bill Lee to take stronger action to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Dr. Aaron Milstone warned on a webinair Tuesday that without action, tens of thousands of Tennesseans could die from the pandemic. Milstone is a pulmonary and critical care physician at Williamson Medical Center.

The governor has urged residents to work from home and ordered bars and restaurants to close for 14 days starting Monday with the exception of drive-thru, take-out and delivery services. But a group of more than 2,000 health care providers across the state is asking for an immediate stay-at-home order.

