Doctos say gloves can make hand hygiene worse

Nashville doctors said people who choose to wear gloves need to do so knowing they could just as easily spread COVID-19 with their bare hands.

Dr. David Aronoff, Head of the Infectious Disease Department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said he's concerned with those who seem to think of gloves as a safety net.

Aronoff said people can't contract COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface with their skin, but they can carry it on their hands if they haven't washed or sanitized them.

“The only thing that gloves are really doing is creating another opportunity for us to contaminate our hands,” said Dr. Aronoff.

Dr. Aronoff said people should only wear gloves if it reminds them not to touch their face.

Once a person is done using their gloves, they should remember to throw the gloves away and sanitize their hands.

Dr. Aronoff said he doesn’t wear gloves to the grocery store. Instead, he wipes the grocery cart handles with an antiseptic wipe, keeps his distance from other shoppers and avoids touching his face.

Dr. Aronoff said he understands people may want to take every precaution they can, but things like social distancing have a much greater effect. COVID-19 after-all is most commonly transferred through air droplets which Dr. Aronoff says can be difficult to come in contact with, unless someone coughs or sneezes near you.

