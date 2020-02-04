Documents: Morristown domestic violence center mismanaged funds

A domestic violence center in Morristown announced they are closing their doors, leaving six Tennessee counties with one less resource for abuse victims.

According to documents obtained by WVLT, the nonprofit CEASE was mismanaging funds and not following grant requirements.

The Office of Criminal Justice reported concerns with how CEASE spent federal grant money and cited a general lack of oversight of employees. They stated that if those issues were not fixed, they would not receive grant money.

Another non-profit Safe Space said they're stepping up to fill the void. Kay Williams serves on their board and says this puts victims of abuse at risk.

"CEASE is there one day and gone the next. If there is no one there to pick it up, there is going to be victims that are going to be so vulnerable," said Williams.

Williams says the can service anyone at their shelters, but they're extending their advocacy and additional programs to folks in Grainger and Hamblen counties.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to Safe Space. You can find their website here or call them at 800-244-5968.

The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has a list of local shelters across the state that can be found here.

You can also call the Tennessee Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline at 800-356-6767.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.