Does personality impact following COVID-19 guidelines?

Do different personalities affect how people follow guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic? A researcher at the University of Louisville is wanting feedback to answer that question.

WAVE reported that a study being conducted by the the university's Michael Cunningham is looking into factors that impact individual decisions to follow preventative measures.

Cunningham partnered with York College of Pennsylvania and FifthTheory to develop a Coronavirus Behavioral Health Mindset survey to measure a person’s individual sense of responsibility to help prevent the spread of the virus, willingness to engage in protective measures and willingness to practice social distancing.

WAVE reported that participants will be anonymous and will answer questions about their personality that will determine where they fall on "OCEAN" personality measures: Openness to experience, Conscientiousness, Extroversion, Agreeableness and Neuroticism.

“We can make some guesses on how these correlate,” Cunningham said. “For example, if you’re very extroverted, it’s probably pretty hard to stay at home and not see anyone all day. That’s not saying that you won’t [follow the guidelines], but it’s probably more difficult. We’ll see if that holds true in the data.”

Click here to participate in the study.

