Three people, including a child, have been injured in a dog attack in a suburb in Nashville.

The call came in around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at 1536 Meadow Bend Drive in Madison.

Nashville Metro Police confirmed a dog escaped a backyard and attacked three people. The child was reportedly bitten on the forehead.

The three victims were taken to an area hospital, where none of their conditions was known.

