Dog found 2,000 miles from home

A dog named Zeus found himself far from home after he made a 2,000-mile journey away from his home in Butte, Montana.

The pitbull-mix was found in West Virginia according to WOWK.

The dog was allegedly stolen by a family friend staying with his owner, identified as Cassandra by WOWK-TV, and her two young daughters.

"It seems Cassandra who is a single mom in Butte, Montana, allowed a family friend to come stay with her for a bit," Chelsea Staley, with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, told WOWK-TV. "The 'friend' basically robbed her blind, stole her wallet, a number of things while she was at work including her dog Zeus. The friend was apprehended in Nitro, and when he was arrested Zeus was still with him."

The dog happened to be microchipped so the association was able to identify the dog as belonging to Staley.

One issue came up, however: Zeus was 73-pounds making him to big to fly. The association realized they had one option which was to make the road trip themselves and get him home.

"It's wonderful. This is a great experience, a great opportunity to show the people and communities across the United States offering to help, jumping on this — to help reunite this dog with its family," Jenn Robles, a volunteer with Many Paws Volunteer Transport, told WOWK-TV.

After almost two months away from his family, Zeus made it back to Montana on Monday night. The incredible reunion was captured by FOX/ABC affiliate KWYB-TV according to CBS News. The video showed the pup happily licking the family as the young girls scream in excitement.

"Happy Zeus-y, Happy Zeus-y. I missed you," exclaimed one of Cassandra's daughters during the special moment, as her mom smiled through happy tears.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CBS News/WOWK. All rights reserved.