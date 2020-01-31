Dog found in Scioto County, Ohio, recovering from starvation

A 5-year-old dog was rescued from a home in Scioto County, suffering from neglect and starvation.

An animal in Scioto County is now at a veterinary hospital receiving treatment after being removed from her owner's home.

Chrystal Brown works with Sierra's Haven and went out to the scene with a deputy from the Scioto County Sheriff's Office. The dog was kept in an outdoor cage, stuck deep in mud.

"He had to yank and tug on it," Brown said. "It took him about five minutes to get it pulled out of the ground. Then she was like nudging at the bottom of the fence, trying her best to try and get out because she knew we were trying to get her out."

X-ray photos show the dog, named Blossom, ingested rocks, wrappers and other foreign objects.

"She was five steps from his door to give her food," Brown said. "He couldn't even give her food."

Blossom weighs about 38 pounds, but she should weigh around 60.

Veterinary staff say she must eat small meals until she's able to safely digest her food and regain weight.

"After she eats about five or six bites, she knows she's done and she stops," Brown said.

Rescuers say the deputy in charge of her case expressed interest in adopting her.

"Which is amazing," Brown said. "We were both like aww, that's so sweet."

Rescuers say it's a chance for her to thrive in a new home -- an opportunity to blossom.

