Dog dies after being left at Kentucky animal shelter after hours

A dog died after he was left outside a Kentucky animal shelter after it closed.

A 100-pound dog named Cane was left in a crate outside a shelter, according to Henry Trimble Animal Shelter. The dog reportedly broke out of the crate and ran into the road where he was hit by a truck.

"To the person that thought it was a good idea to leave a 100-pound dog in a flimsy crate with dogs barking all around him," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "It was a bad idea and it cost Cane his life."

A shelter volunteer said they believe the dog was spooked by all the other dogs barking around him and most likely got scared and escaped.

The shelter workers said they have surveillance video of the person who dropped the dog off.

