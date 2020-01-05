Dog missing from stolen truck, found dead after 2-week search

A dog who disappeared two weeks ago from a truck stolen in South Carolina was found dead during a search.

The yellow Lab mix, Bella, had been the subject of a search since her owner's truck was stolen in a Lowe's parking lot on Dec. 22, WAVE reported.

Bella's owner found her down an embankment around 2 a.m. Sunday nearly two weeks after her disappearance, according to officials.

Officials said her owner offered a $10,000 reward for Bella's return and started a Facebook page, "Find Bella of Charleston, SC," to track sightings and coordinate volunteer searches.

A post on the Facebook page said surveillance video from a local mall showed the dog leaping from the back window of the vehicle as it was being stolen. Volunteers gathered at the mall's food court Friday and Saturday night to search the area.

North Charleston Police spotted the truck on Thursday and attempted to pull it over. Berkeley County deputies eventually arrested the driver in Cross. Richard Rawlings, Jr., was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. A judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Rawlings Friday night and ordered him to have no contact with the owner of the vehicle.

No additional charges are being made in this incident,

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

