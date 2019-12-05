Dog rescued by Florida coast guard, reunited with family

"There is a first for everything," the U.S. Coast Guard for Fort Myers Beach wrote on Facebook after they made an interesting rescue on Wednesday.

Source: U.S. Coast Guard

While crews were on night patrol, they said they received a call for a dog in distress swimming off Fort Myers Beach near Bowditch Point.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the "star" of the night was safely rescued and returned to her owner thanks their training in intercepting non-compliant vessels and recovery.

"Amazing work Station For Myers Beach," the organization said on Facebook.

