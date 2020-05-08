Dog shelters empty during coronavirus pandemic

The desire of companionship has spiked dog adoption and sheltering during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, reports have shown that certain regions of the U.S. have emptied their shelters after dog adoptions have soared during the pandemic.

The American Humane Society says, some shelters in certain areas of the U.S. have an oversupply of dogs and others have none due to travel limitations by COVID-19.

Since the pandemic, the supply chain from "kill states" to "no-kill states" has been interrupted.

