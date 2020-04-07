Dog shot four times protecting NC man during attempted robbery

A North Carolina man told WECT his dog saved his life during an attempted armed robbery in Wilmington Monday night.

Anthony Lane, 41, said he was at a convenience store across from his home, scratching lottery tickets before the incident occurred.

Lane said he won $140 and believed someone watched him leave the store with the money and followed him home.

He told WECT he was halfway up his walkway when another man came up from behind him and said ‘give me that,' then started firing.

His 12-year-old dog Skyler ran out of the house and into the yard, pursuing Lane’s attacker.

“He did what he was supposed to do... he ran towards it instead of running from it. He saved my life, I was dead. That bullet grazed me and I fell on the ground trying to getaway. I was stuck on the ground. I would have been dead if he had another chance to shoot at me,” Lane said.

Despite being shot four times, Skyler is expected to survive, though may need to have his leg amputated.

Lane said the attacker also fired shots into his home. One bullet landed on a couch where two people were sitting. Another got stuck inside the wall.

“When it was happening, it was to get away, to get in the house. Afterward, when I seen my dog was shot, it was to find him. Get him. It was no doubt that at that point the only thing I could think about was ‘you just basically shot my kid.’ He’s my only kid. You shot something that is very valuable to me,” he said.

Lane said when police arrived they spent around two hours taking reports while he worried about getting Skyler to a veterinarian.

Lane told WECT that Skyler was set to have surgery Tuesday.

