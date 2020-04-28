Dog stays with victim of fatal accident, leads rescuers to owner's body

Kentucky officials say a dog remained by its owners side, even after he died in a fatal accident.

Monday night, the Powell County Search and Rescue Team was called to look for a missing person. A man, who was not identified, left home riding an ATV with his dog, Stubby, and they had not returned.

WYMT reported that family members called for help when they were unable to reach the man.

The search and rescuer team said that they quickly found the ATV, but couldn't locate the man or his dog.

They were searching the area when they heard a barking. That led them to the victim, who had died after fallen off a cliff. The dog had not left him.

The rescue team said the dog stayed by his owner's side through the recovery until family members came and took him home.

