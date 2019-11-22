Dog takes a joyride in car for nearly an hour in Florida

Florida police responded to a call of a dog driving a car in a neighborhood at Port St. Lucie on Friday.

“I figured ‘how the heck did they manage to do that?’” said neighbor Anna Sabol to WFLX.

Multiple police arrived on the scene after reports of a Black Labrador spinning in reverse in a grey sedan. The chase happened for nearly an hour.

According to WFLX, police said the dog was left alone for briefly and accidentally threw the vehicle into reverse.

Police were able to end the joyride by typing the vehicle's passcode into the driver door; however, the dog had already taken a mailbox out, hit a trashcan and moved some bricks in front of a home.

No one was hurt, including the dog.

