KFD rescues dog with head stuck in coffee table

The dog's curiosity got him stuck in a table. / (Knoxville Fire Department via Twitter)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT)-- The Knoxville Fire Department got a visit from a furry friend who stuck his nose where it didn't belong.

The dog got his head stuck in the leg of a coffee table and his owner couldn't get him out.

The owner packed up the dog and table and brought them straight to KFD to get help.

The lucky dog was able to be freed by Knoxville firefighters who say he was, "one lucky dog."

