Dog walker caught on surveillance camera stealing valuables, woman says

A woman hired through a popular app to walk another woman's dogs was caught on camera cleaning out the home of valuables.

Shayna Bryan says the woman she hired through Wag! to walk her dogs tried to steal from her. (Source: Shayna Bryan, WCBS via CNN)

"The bag, the jewelry, the makeup, that was probably anywhere between $700 and $800 in total," Shayna Bryan said.

A Wag! walker was captured on Bryan's home surveillance, and is even seen trying to swipe a winter coat worth thousands.

The dogs she was supposed to be walking stand by, but they weren’t the only ones watching.

"I immediately sounded the alarm because I was watching it live on my video camera,” Bryan said.

Bryan says she notified police and after trying to contact Wag! three times, she posted the video on social media.

"It took five days and basically a Facebook post going viral before they would respond, which was really disappointing and frustrating because I thought they would make something like this a top priority,” Bryan said.

WCBS spoke to Wag! representatives who said they have a vetting process for their walkers that includes a criminal background check, Social Security number trace and a facial recognition check.

"It's not going to show on your background check if you've never done it before,” Bryan said.

Wag! said they're working directly with police on the investigation, refunded Bryan for the walk and deactivated the walker's account.

Bryan may not be able to recover her losses.

"They said I need to provide receipts for anything that was stolen, so If I don't have receipts, I may not get reimbursed,” she said.

Bryan wants others to be cautious of apps like Wag!

"I would say find a trustworthy person and find someone that you actually know and can get their full information because I don't even know this woman's full information,” Bryan said.

Copyright 2019 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.