Dogwood Arts launches 'Chalk Your Walk' competition

Dogwood Arts has put a twist on the way they have their annual chalk competition. The group is allowing participants to join in on the fun from home as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The theme of the competition is 'What Inspires You'. Participants are asked to create sidewalk chalk art from their homes based on something that inspires them.

To submit your work, you canupload a photo of your art on Dogwood Art's website or you can email submissions to shannon@dogwoodarts.com.

The deadline to submit your art is at midnight on April 12.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.