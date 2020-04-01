Dogwood Arts Festival goes virtual

The 2020 Dogwood Arts Festival is going virtual after the decision was made to postpone the public event originally scheduled for April 24-26th in Downtown Knoxville due to the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual festival launched Tuesday.

Click here to view the showcase of 109 artists from around the country who were juried in to participate this year.

The platform allows visitors to easily browse and support the artists who put so much time, energy, and talent into making the Dogwood Arts Festival such a celebrated event each year. The site is organized by medium (two-dimensional, three-dimensional, jewelry/apparel, and natural products) and listings link to the artist’s personal website where artwork can be purchased directly from the source online.

The public can also vote on their favorite artists via a form on the website now through April 30th, and cash prizes will be awarded to the three artists who garner the most votes.

