Dogwood Arts postpones all events through May

Dogwood Arts announced all events are postponed through May 11, due to recommendations from the City of Knoxville and the CDC.

Officials recommend all gatherings of more than 10 people be postponed, canceled or held virtually for the next eight weeks.

The impacted events include the Chalk Walk, Spring Featured Gardens and the Dogwood Arts Festival.

"The health and safety of our community, artists, volunteers, and staff are always our top priority and we must all do our part to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," a press release said.

Dogwood Arts social media will feature new, virtual ways to promote and celebrate the art, culture and natural beauty of East Tennessee this Spring.

At this time, the cancelation does not impact the Southern Skies Music Festival scheduled for May, 16.

