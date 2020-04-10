Doing business during Covid-19

Among those trying to navigate through these difficult times are small businesses.

One of those is Bliss Home Furniture, which like a number of small companies in our area is trying to revitalize their business by ramping up their web presence on line. Another unique thing the folks at Bliss Home are doing is holding an online auction on their Instagram page. It'll take place Saturday April 11th and include some 15 to 20 items says store co-owner Lisa Sorensen, "We identified which ones, some of them are items we already had marked down some of them are items we thought, we'll try this. So we're discounting them, we're starting auction price discounted anywhere from 40-to-75 percent each one is gonna have a post on Instagram where the person can comment below on the price they want to pay."

We also asked Lisa whether people are responding by helping out small businesses during these difficult times, her answer, "People to want to really help. Some of the ways is you can go on line that's a good one and we''ll deliver the items to your house. Funny story we were delivering a couple items and I accidentally mixed them up and gave this lady a pair of shoes she didn't order, she called us back and said you gave me some shoes I didn't order but I like them and they're my size so I'm gonna keep them."

Again, Bliss Home is holding an online auction this weekend, starting on Saturday at 9 am and running through Monday at 2pm. The auction will take place on our Instagram page - @blisshomefurniture

They'll have have 15-20 items available and each item will be listed individually on our Instagram feed with a starting bid. To participate, simply leave a comment on the post with your bid and the highest bidder wins!

Bliss will reach out to the winners Monday afternoon with a link to submit payment online, and arrange for the winner to either pick up the item at our store (curbside pick up), or they'll deliver locally for a fee.

