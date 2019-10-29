Dolly Parton wanted goddaughter Miley Cyrus to play Jolene

Country music legend Dolly Parton will premiere her upcoming Netflix series based on her songs in her hometown Tuesday evening.

Parton talked to Entertainment Tonight Monday night, where she revealed, years ago, she hoped her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, would play Jolene in a future project.

In the new upcoming series, the role of Jolene went to Julianne Hough.

"Years back when I used to think of Jolene, you know, before Julianne came on, I used to think... Miley would have been great at that as well," she told ET's, Keltie Knight. "But Miley was doing other things. It wasn't that kind of a thing, but she would have been great in that as well."

Parton said she took her time in casting the role of Jolene, having gone through "a lot of people," before choosing the "America's Got Talent Judge."

The "9 to 5" singer said she wanted someone that embodied the Jolene as she was described in the song and Hough was that person.

"All she had to do was put on this beautiful red hair and she was the most beautiful Jolene you could ever, ever get," Parton said.

The "Jolene" episode will tell the story of the unexpected friendship between the women who find themselves part of the iconic love triangle. The episode will also feature Kimberly Williams-Presley and Parton herself.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings launches Nov. 22 on Netflix with eight episodes.

