'We are the Volunteer state,' Dolly Parton thanks National Guard for continuous aid

Dolly Parton took to social media on Sunday to say thank you to the Tennessee National Guard and all the volunteers in Tennessee and around the world bringing aid to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"How about those flyovers by the National Guard a few days ago," Parton said. "I'm so proud of all the folks in the National Guard."

Parton discussed her niece Danielle Parton, who has been a member of the National Guard for many years.

"I know that both the Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Air National Guard have been working nonstop since the tornado ripped through in early March and then moved right into the COVID-19 response."

In the video, Parton praised the Tennessee National Guard for providing tornado clean-up, search and rescue assistance, medical supply distribution, chaplain services, COVID-19 testing and providing nurses to assist where staffing was at critical levels while still conducting their normal duties.

"After all we are the Volunteer State," Parton said.

Thank you to the @TNMilitaryDept and all of the volunteers in Tennessee and around the world helping bring aid to those in need during these difficult times ❤️ We appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/4GzqoEDbyH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 17, 2020

