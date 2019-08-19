Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire set to host CMA Awards

Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McIntire are set to host the 2019 Country Music Awards ceremony, according to the official website.

"It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Nominees for the awards are expected to be announced on August 28.

"Country Music’s Biggest Night™" broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.