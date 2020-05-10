Dolly Parton celebrates Mother's Day with song dedicated to her mother

Dolly Parton took to social media to say 'Happy Mother's Day' to all the mothers in the world.

"I don't have my mom here anymore, but I wrote a beautiful song about her that I though might fit everybody's mama," Parton said. "Some of us are lucky enough to have our mom's still, some of us have moms in nursing homes, some of us are lucky enough to still be living at home with our mamas."

The country music legend saying having a mom is one of the greatest gifts.

In the video, Parton performed the song she wrote for her mother.

Watch the full performance below:

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful mothers out there. I miss my mama so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/SscC35Y4XS — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 10, 2020

