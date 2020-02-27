Dolly Parton congratulates LeConte Medical Center on 10th anniversary

Leaders with Covenant Health and Sevier County gathered on Thursday to celebrate LeConte Medical Center’s 10-year anniversary.

Hospital leaders said the hospital that was once a dream became a reality after the county rallied to raise $10 million dollars. The money was championed by Dolly Parton who donated money and held benefit fundraisers.

LeConte said they’ve received numerous awards, including being named one of the prettiest hospitals. There’s one change happening, the logo will change to better reflect the hospitals affiliation with Covenant Health.

“Today is a celebration of where you’ve been but also we’re unveiling a new logo that more strongly accents our affiliation with Covenant Health,” said Gaye Jolly with LeConte Medical Center. “It really resembles a lodge much more than a hospital, and we get lots of compliments on the beauty of our building.”

LeConte has seen 50,000 patients over the 10 years and delivered 10,000 babies. The emergency department is one of the busiest within the Covenant system.

Dolly Parton sent a taped message to the crowd gathered to celebrate.

“I wish I could be there to celebrate our 10th anniversary. Hard to believe it has been 10 years since we broke ground. That was my first and last trip on a bulldozer,” said Parton. “I am so proud to call LeConte Medical Center the hometown hospital for my people.”

