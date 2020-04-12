Dolly Parton documentary premieres on Easter Sunday

Dolly Parton fans are in for a treat. The two-hour documentary, Biography: Dolly, premieres Sunday, April 21 on A&E.

The documentary focuses on Dolly Parton's childhood spent in poverty, her early days in Nashville and her recent 50th anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry.

The two-hour special will feature the country music legend reflecting on the personal stories behind her lyrics, including Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

The documentary also features interviews with Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue and other friends and fellow musicians as they reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

