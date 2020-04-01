Dolly Parton donates $1M to Vanderbilt COVID-19 research efforts

Dolly Parton announced she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt towards COVID-19 research efforts as cases continue to grow worldwide.

The country star took to Twitter to say her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years. Dr. Abumrad told Parton they were making advancements towards the research of the coronavirus cure.

Parton said she hopes her donation encourages "people that can afford it to make donations."

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

