Dolly Parton gets her own channel on SiriusXM radio for a limited time

Dolly Parton is getting her own special radio station on SiriusXM to celebrate the launch of her new Netflix show.

The channel will be called "Dolly Parton Heartstring Radio" and is scheduled to go live on November 18.

According to a release, "Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio will showcase music from Dolly Parton’s wide-ranging career, including her hits. The channel will coincide with the release of Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an 8-episode anthology series showcasing the stories, memories, and inspirations behind Dolly Parton’s most beloved songs, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 22. The channel will feature exclusive insights and stories from Dolly Parton, and artists she has influenced."

The channel will be available until November 27 on SiriusXM Channel 62.