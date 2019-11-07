Dolly Parton in Pigeon Forge to film latest movie

Dolly Parton was in town Thursday night to film for her latest movie that hits the TV in just a few weeks.

"A Christmas at Dollywood" features Dolly with some of the scenes being filmed right here in East Tennessee.

Production teams brought the cameras and the lights for this movie that was inspired by one of the movie's actors, Danica McKellar.

Her children’s book is in the Imagination Library, and she had an idea about filming with Dolly at the park.

“I sat down with the head of programming at Hallmark and she was asking me, ‘hey where do you think your next Christmas movie should be? Do you have any ideas for good locations?’ And Dolly Parton was on my mind and I said 'how about Christmas at Dollywood?' and she said 'we love it',” said McKellar.

Even in the rain, Dolly took time to say thank you to the actors and the extras who were out in the cold.

Much of the movie has already been shot in Vancouver, but Thursday night was the finishing touches with the Dollywood scenes.

“So coming down here has been a lot of anticipation for all of us to meet her. It’s a total dream come true, she’s a legend and I was really looking forward to this aspect of it,” said Niall Matter, an actor.

The Christmas movie is on the Hallmark Channel and is set to air the first of December.

