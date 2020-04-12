Dolly Parton inspires fans on Easter with uplifting performance

Dolly Parton took to social media to wish her fans a happy Easter.

"Well happy Easter everybody, little different this year huh," Parton said.

The country legend said although she knows everyone loves to get dressed up, go to church and be with friends, the best thing to do is to stay around the house this year.

"That doesn't mean we can't worship in the same way that we should," Parton said. "We don't have to go to a building to a church to worship God. The kingdom of heaven is within."

Parton spread hope when she asked everyone who thought they had a rough week to think about the rough week Jesus had.

"Look how well that turned out for him," Parton said.

The singer performed the song "He's Alive," and asked fans to sing along with her since she has to perform without a choir this year.

"I think you'll get a blessing out of this, and I know I'm gonna get a blessing out of singing it," Parton said before performing.

Watch the full performance below:

