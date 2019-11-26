Dolly Parton makes appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Famed country music star Dolly Parton made an appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show last week.

Parton appeared on the show November 21, much to the delight of the crowd and said she was excited about being on the show.

Meyers asked about her new show "Heartstrings" and said Netflix "fell for" her ideas about turning her songs into stories for TV.

She talked about the inspiration for one of her most famous songs, "Jolene," inspired by a bank teller. Parton said her husband had been spending quite some time at the bank when the two first got married. "I thought, 'I know we ain't got that kind of money," Parton said.

She said, "Everybody has those Jolene's in their life."

"I think for most marriages you're the Jolene," Meyers joked.

Parton even sang the song on the show and added a verse for her "gay crowd," singing, "drag queen, please don't take him just because you can."

The singer also confirmed that she wrote "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" within the same time frame.

She said if the Netflix series continues, she will do a segment about "I Will Always Love You."

Watch the full video here or below.

