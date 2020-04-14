Dolly Parton mural defaced in downtown Knoxville

A popular Dolly Parton mural had been vandalized in Knoxville's downtown Market Square.

The original mural shows Dolly with red lipstick in January. / Source: WVLT News

Tennessee's favorite singer-songwriter's face was previously shown in a mural sporting bright red lipstick, now Dolly's lips have been tagged and spray-painted black.

WVLT's Abby Kousouris noticed the difference in the image Tuesday evening after having seen the original back in January.

