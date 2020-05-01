Dolly Parton, Derrick Henry to be inducted in Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton and Derrick Henry are among the honorees who will receive awards presented at the Hall of Fame’s annual induction on Aug. 1, 2020 at Omni Nashville Hotel.

Dolly will be named Tennesseean of the Year in 2020 while Henry will take home the Pro Athlete of the Year Award.

“This will come as a shock to most of you, but I’m not very athletic. Ha ha,” said Dolly Parton. “I just couldn’t find tennis shoes, cleats, or blades with five-inch heels, so I gave up and settled for music. Seriously, I have always been a proud Tennessee girl and have supported all our athletics through the years; so, of course, I’m thrilled to be honored by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was the NFL rushing leader for the 2019 season with 1,540 yards. He tied with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. In three playoff games, Henry rushed 83 times for 446 yards and two touchdowns, including 64 rushes for 377 yards in two playoff wins, leading the Titans to the AFC Championship game. He was named to the AFC Pro Bowl. Henry also was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year for the NFL’s 2019 season.

Former Vanderbilt University and NBA Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Perry Wallace will be honored posthumously with the David Williams Significant Historical Achievement Award.

Woody Hunt, 17-time Coach of the Year and Rawlings Coach of the Year Award winner, will receive the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Tennessee Titans will receive the Pro Team of the Year Award.

Additional honorees include:

- Amateur Female Athlete of the Year winner Maria Bulanova

- Co-Amateur Male Athletes of the Year winners Kumar Rocker and Trey Smith

- Female Amateur Team of the Year winner University of Tennessee Swimming & Diving

- Male Amateur Team of the Year Vanderbilt University baseball.

