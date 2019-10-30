Dolly Parton pulls on fans' heart strings with series preview

This week was a two-day homecoming for Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton fans are getting a taste of Hollywood without leaving East Tennessee. / Source: WVLT

"Well, I'm just proud to be here," Parton said.

She gave her fans a chance to spend time with her as she introduced her 8-episode series, "Heartstrings" at Dollywood.

"I'm proud to see this dream of mine come true. I've always dreamed of seeing my songs on the screen," Parton said.

First, fans watched as she dazzled her way down the red carpet Tuesday night. Then, fans got to get in on the real action all day Wednesday at the park.

Fans gave the series a five out of five-star review.

She's bringing her songs to life in each episode with titles like "Jolene" and "These Old Bones."

"It brings attention to this area. Folks might not have considered a trip to Pigeon Forge or the Smokey Mountains, in general. So, to have an event like this puts it into consideration," Wes Ramey, a spokesperson with Dollywood said.

