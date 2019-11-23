Dolly Parton releases Netflix series 'Heartstrings'

Dolly Parton's Netflix series Heartstrings released on Netflix on Friday.

The eight-part series explores the stories behind Dolly's most iconic songs including "Jolene" and "Two Doors Down."

The first season includes the stories behind the songs"

- "Jolene"

- "These Old Bones"

- "If I Had Wings"

- "JJ Sneed"

- "Two Doors Down"

- "Down From Dover"

- "Sugar Hill"

- "Cracker Jack"

Parton plays some of the roles herself, introduces the episodes and provides voice-overs.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.