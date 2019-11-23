Dolly Parton releases Netflix series 'Heartstrings'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- Dolly Parton's Netflix series Heartstrings released on Netflix on Friday.
The eight-part series explores the stories behind Dolly's most iconic songs including "Jolene" and "Two Doors Down."
The first season includes the stories behind the songs"
- "Jolene"
- "These Old Bones"
- "If I Had Wings"
- "JJ Sneed"
- "Two Doors Down"
- "Down From Dover"
- "Sugar Hill"
- "Cracker Jack"
Parton plays some of the roles herself, introduces the episodes and provides voice-overs.
