Dolly Parton creates uplifting 'Sounds of Hope and Home' playlist

Dolly Parton put together a playlist of uplifting songs to help people stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't know about you, but uplifting songs are keeping my spirits bright during this time," Parton tweeted.

The "Sounds of Hope and Home" playlist is available on Spotify. The playlist includes some of Parton's songs including "Hello God" and "Shine."

The playlist also includes songs from Carrie Underwood, Andra Dat, Alan Jackson and Vince Gill.

To check out the full playlist click here.

