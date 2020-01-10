Dolly Parton says she's saving music to release after her death

Dolly Parton announced she plans to preserve her musical legacy for generations to come, Rolling Stone reported.

In the last episode of the hit podcast, Dolly Parton's America, co-producer Jad Abumrad questioned Parton about her faith, the afterlife and planning for the end.

“I’ve got hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs — a big part of them have never even been recorded,” Parton told Abumrad in the episode. “There’s enough stuff to go on forever with my music, to do compilation albums, to do new and original stuff. I am purposely trying to put songs down for that very purpose, to have a click track and my vocals where any arrangement could be done.”

Parton said she would like for future producers and songwriters to be able to take her vocal tracks and overlay them with whatever kind of song they're recording.

“Any producer anywhere in the world, when I’m gone, they could take my songs just the click track and my vocal and build a complete arrangement around that, any style. That will go on forever,” Parton said.

Parton said she made the decision because she didn't want to be unprepared and have her life's work be tied up in legal battles after she's gone like Prince.

