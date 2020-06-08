Dolly Parton tells Sevier County graduates to "make your dreams come true"

Like many graduating seniors across the country, the class of 2020 in Sevier County had their in-person commencement ceremony canceled due to the pandemic.

East Tennessee native Dolly Parton sent the high school students in her hometown a special message during their virtual ceremony.

The message came at the end of each high school's virtual commencement.

"Congratulations to all the graduates in Sevier County," Parton said. "I know you've missed out on a lot of fun activities this year that everybody looks forward to, but this is going to be a year you'll never forget. Something to tell your grandkids about."

The message was sent to seniors attending Gatlinburg-Pittman High, Sevier County High, Pigeon Forge High, Northview Senior Academy, and Seymour High School.

"I just wanted to wish you the best in life going out there in the big world and just know that dreams do come true," said Parton. "Hopefully, I'm a good example of that so you get out there and make your dreams come true."

