Dolly Parton sings new version of 'Jolene' to help with hand-washing

Dolly Parton is helping you make sure you're washing your hands for long enough.

(Dolly Parton)

In a video released online, Dolly sings a new version of "Jolene" to help pass the time while scrubbing.

"Well hey there! I'm in here in my bubble making bubbles, washing my hands," says Dolly. "You know you gotta wash them for at least 20 seconds."

Dolly says you can sing the new song with a familiar tune while washing.

"Jolene Jolene Jolene Jolene, I'm begging of you, please don't touch my man," she sings. "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene Jolene. If you touch him, please go wash your hands."

