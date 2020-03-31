Dolly Parton thanks first responders, healthcare professionals amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dolly Parton took to Twitter to thank first responders, service men and women and healthcare professionals amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's easy for us to sit at home and watch you on television and feel sorry for you because what you're going through," Parton said. "We are at war, and you're on the front lines."

Thank you to the first responders, servicemen and servicewomen, and healthcare professionals all around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T8EzhrdC31 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 31, 2020

"Just want you to know we are praying for you and we appreciate you more than you can imagine," Parton said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.