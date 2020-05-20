Dolly Parton to deliver personal birthday messages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Have you ever dreamed of Dolly Parton singing you 'Happy Birthday?'
The country music legend has made that wish come true.
Parton announced she partnered with American Greetings to create "Birthday Time" SmashUp ecards.
Dolly Parton will create custom birthday messages to share with loved ones.
Check out how you can send a birthday message from Dolly here.
I’ve partnered with @amgreetings to create “Birthday Time” SmashUp ecards! Share a personalized birthday card with your loved ones now at https://t.co/MrsD3dXU3J �� #StayConnected #smashups #sponsored pic.twitter.com/rLICOfKnPq— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 19, 2020
