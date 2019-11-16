Dolly Parton wants to hear your version of "Jolene"

Dolly Parton wants to hear fans' versions of "Jolene" as a part of the #JoleneChallenge.

The challenge was announced leading up to the release of Dolly's Netflix series, Heartstrings.

Julianne Hough, who plays Jolene in the Netflix series, announced the challenge alongside Dolly Parton on Twitter Friday.

The pair wants fans to share their creative renditions of "Jolene" on social media using #JoleneChallenge.

Only one more week until "Heartstrings" is here ❤️ Share your best version of "Jolene" now using the hashtag #JoleneChallenge and watch "Heartstrings" November 22 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/h0Ym8ZZwBW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 16, 2019

Heartstrings will be released on Netflix on Nov. 22.

